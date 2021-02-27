Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.50 Million

Brokerages expect Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) to report sales of $51.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $53.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $49.90 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will report full-year sales of $154.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $153.30 million to $156.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $300.45 million, with estimates ranging from $283.10 million to $317.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Harmony Biosciences.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

NASDAQ:HRMY traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $35.47. The stock had a trading volume of 40,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,269. The company has a current ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.42. Harmony Biosciences has a 12-month low of $28.97 and a 12-month high of $52.74.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients living with rare neurological disorders. Its lead product includes WAKIX (pitolisant) for the treatment of pediatric patients suffering from narcolepsy. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc was formerly known as Harmony Biosciences II, Inc and changed its name to Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc in February 2020.

