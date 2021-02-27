Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires 282 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,032 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $526,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,272,137 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,900,872,000 after buying an additional 552,219 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,575,499 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $552,496,000 after buying an additional 10,258 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock traded up $3.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $332.22. 5,385,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,479,298. The company has a market cap of $315.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $339.24 and its 200 day moving average is $330.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

Several analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.82.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,335,001.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $2,448,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,785,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,293 shares of company stock worth $12,886,401. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

