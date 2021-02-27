Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Boosts Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,660 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Accenture were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter valued at about $6,800,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 268,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,186,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,986,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,706,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $432,129.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 179,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,824,322.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.44, for a total value of $441,307.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,783,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,906. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America upgraded Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.76.

NYSE ACN traded down $2.88 on Friday, reaching $250.90. 2,620,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,906,722. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.73. The company has a market cap of $165.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

