Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $28.91 Million Position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lessened its holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,413 shares during the period. Bilibili makes up 2.5% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd owned about 0.10% of Bilibili worth $28,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BILI. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Bilibili during the third quarter worth about $39,528,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Bilibili by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,085,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,473,000 after buying an additional 827,892 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth about $62,567,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Bilibili during the third quarter worth about $26,547,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bilibili by 21.8% during the third quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 3,450,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,522,000 after buying an additional 617,700 shares during the last quarter. 39.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bilibili alerts:

BILI stock traded down $5.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,058,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,189,658. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a PE ratio of -116.64 and a beta of 1.42. Bilibili Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $157.66.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.46). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BILI. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Bilibili currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.46.

Bilibili Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

Recommended Story: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI).

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.