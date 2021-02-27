Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $37.52 Million Position in United States Oil Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:USO) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,136,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,482 shares during the quarter. United States Oil Fund comprises 3.2% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $37,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Designers lifted its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 27,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 107.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,660 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West lifted its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 34,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares during the last quarter.

USO stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.31. The company had a trading volume of 5,866,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,604,783. United States Oil Fund, LP has a 52-week low of $16.88 and a 52-week high of $81.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.61.

United States Oil Fund Profile

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

