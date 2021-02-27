Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $430,000 Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,409 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Autodesk during the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $235.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $287.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.58.

NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $8.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $276.00. 2,467,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,521. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $125.38 and a one year high of $321.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.69 billion, a PE ratio of 143.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.