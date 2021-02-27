Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $762,000 Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $563.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $481.71.

Shares of ALGN traded up $11.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $567.11. 1,060,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,445. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.88 and a 52 week high of $634.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $571.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $448.36.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The company had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 3,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $1,810,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 2,500 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.01, for a total value of $1,530,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,920,924 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

