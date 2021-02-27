Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $930,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEMG. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 264.7% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

IEMG traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.73. 21,403,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,262,135. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.96. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.65 and a fifty-two week high of $69.87.

