Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Makes New $19.19 Million Investment in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 88,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,185,000. Baidu comprises approximately 1.7% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 0.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,429 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 48.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 1.0% in the third quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 9,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 5.3% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIDU stock traded down $10.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $283.46. The company had a trading volume of 15,140,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,882,301. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $354.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $270.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.69. The stock has a market cap of $96.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.16.

Baidu announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BIDU shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Baidu from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised Baidu from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Baidu from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Baidu from $150.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Baidu from $290.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.32.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

