Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 116,560 Shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd cut its holdings in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 636,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 116,560 shares during the period. 21Vianet Group comprises approximately 1.9% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in 21Vianet Group were worth $22,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,858 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 262.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 185,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

21Vianet Group stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.44. The stock had a trading volume of 11,077,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,576,643. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $44.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.50. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 41.77% and a negative net margin of 47.40%. The business had revenue of $183.49 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

VNET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on 21Vianet Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Hosting and Related Services, and Managed Network Services.

