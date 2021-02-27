Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 2,355 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 43.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth approximately $194,874,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,322,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 41.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,565,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,755,000 after acquiring an additional 458,790 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 76.2% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 941,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,321,000 after acquiring an additional 406,948 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,037,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,580,000 after acquiring an additional 359,479 shares during the period. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Cowen boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.31.

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $204.89. 3,755,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,660,595. The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.96 and its 200 day moving average is $162.61. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $117.06 and a 52 week high of $218.00. The company has a market capitalization of $196.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 56.29%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $39,053,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,606,855,525.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

