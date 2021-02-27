Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 4,122 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd cut its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,122 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $429,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,231,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,705,000 after acquiring an additional 5,936 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 61,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 122,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,018,000 after acquiring an additional 14,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,721,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,675,890. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.86. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $87.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

