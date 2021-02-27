Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Trims Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lessened its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,460 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 2,824 shares during the period. SEA accounts for about 0.4% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in SEA were worth $4,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SEA by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in SEA by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,580 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in SEA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,502,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new position in SEA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,424,000. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC increased its position in SEA by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SE traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $235.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,465,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,841,479. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $285.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $242.35 and a 200 day moving average of $186.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.08 billion, a PE ratio of -80.17 and a beta of 1.36.

SE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on SEA in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on SEA from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on SEA from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.75.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

