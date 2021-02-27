Haven Protocol Trading Down 22.9% Over Last Week (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 11.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 27th. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $96.62 million and $186,001.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for $6.95 or 0.00014606 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Haven Protocol has traded down 22.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,585.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,489.08 or 0.03129281 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.33 or 0.00370555 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $494.10 or 0.01038343 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.59 or 0.00465666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.50 or 0.00391920 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.37 or 0.00257161 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00023772 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 13,901,920 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org.

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

