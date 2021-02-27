Haywood Securities Boosts (NXE.V) (CVE:NXE) Price Target to C$7.50

(NXE.V) (CVE:NXE) had its price objective boosted by Haywood Securities from C$5.60 to C$7.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of (NXE.V) from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

(NXE.V) has a 52-week low of C$1.73 and a 52-week high of C$2.59.

NexGen Energy Ltd., formerly Clermont Capital Inc, is a Canada-based exploration-stage company. The Company operates in the segment of acquisition, exploration and development of uranium properties. It operates as a mineral exploration and development company with a portfolio of projects that span the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, Canada.

