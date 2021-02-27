Haywood Securities Raises Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target to C$8.00

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Haywood Securities from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. Haywood Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 40.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$5.75 to C$6.25 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$2.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.39.

Shares of WCP stock opened at C$5.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.70. The company has a market cap of C$2.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.64, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Whitecap Resources has a one year low of C$0.73 and a one year high of C$6.17.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

