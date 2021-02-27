HC Wainwright Cuts Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Price Target to $32.00

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.25.

NASDAQ VIVO opened at $21.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.36. The company has a market cap of $909.50 million, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.59. Meridian Bioscience has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $30.65.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 21.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Bryan T. Baldasare sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $379,192.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,390.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. Kenny sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,858,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,453 shares of company stock worth $4,859,064 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 75,450 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after buying an additional 36,822 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $840,000. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

