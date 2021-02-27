Head-To-Head Analysis: ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) & Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE)

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) and Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ModivCare and Expedia Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ModivCare 0 0 0 0 N/A Expedia Group 1 15 14 0 2.43

Expedia Group has a consensus price target of $137.24, suggesting a potential downside of 14.76%. Given Expedia Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Expedia Group is more favorable than ModivCare.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ModivCare and Expedia Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ModivCare $1.51 billion 1.20 $970,000.00 $1.65 77.73 Expedia Group $12.07 billion 1.92 $565.00 million $4.91 32.79

Expedia Group has higher revenue and earnings than ModivCare. Expedia Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ModivCare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.1% of ModivCare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.7% of Expedia Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of ModivCare shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Expedia Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ModivCare and Expedia Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ModivCare 2.40% 24.20% 12.07% Expedia Group -30.64% -21.33% -3.99%

Risk and Volatility

ModivCare has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Expedia Group has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Expedia Group beats ModivCare on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ModivCare

ModivCare Inc., a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services. The company also provides in-home care optimization services, including comprehensive health assessments through a network of community-based clinicians and a fleet of mobile health clinics. The company was formerly known as The Providence Service Corporation and changed its name to ModivCare Inc. in January 2021.The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises. The company's brand portfolio also comprise Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel and non-travel vertical, which includes corporate travel management, airlines, travel agents, online retailers and financial institutions; and Egencia that provides corporate travel management services. In addition, its brand portfolio consists of Trivago, a hotel metasearch website, which send referrals to online travel companies and travel service providers from hotel metasearch websites; and Expedia Group Media solutions. Further, the company provides online travel services through its Wotif.com, lastminute.com.au, travel.com.au, Wotif.co.nz, and lastminute.co.nz brands; loyalty programs; hotel accommodations and alternative accommodations; and advertising and media services. It serves leisure and corporate travelers. The company was formerly known as Expedia, Inc. and changed its name to Expedia Group, Inc. in March 2018. Expedia Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

