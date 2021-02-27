Head to Head Comparison: Oasis Petroleum (OTCMKTS:OASPQ) and Petsec Energy (OTCMKTS:PSJEY)

Petsec Energy (OTCMKTS:PSJEY) and Oasis Petroleum (OTCMKTS:OASPQ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Petsec Energy has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oasis Petroleum has a beta of 3.94, meaning that its share price is 294% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Petsec Energy and Oasis Petroleum’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petsec Energy $1.09 million 2.56 -$24.24 million N/A N/A Oasis Petroleum $2.07 billion 0.00 -$128.24 million $0.03 N/A

Petsec Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oasis Petroleum.

Profitability

This table compares Petsec Energy and Oasis Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petsec Energy N/A N/A N/A Oasis Petroleum -293.27% -0.64% -0.21%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Petsec Energy and Oasis Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petsec Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Oasis Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.7% of Oasis Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.6% of Petsec Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Oasis Petroleum shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Petsec Energy beats Oasis Petroleum on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Petsec Energy

Petsec Energy Ltd operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It holds working interests in various projects located in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore Louisiana, the United States, as well as holds a 100% working interest in two blocks located in the Republic of Yemen. The company was founded in 1967 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 408,117 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 24,995 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 286.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves. It also operates midstream services business. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to pipeline and rail facilities. Oasis Petroleum Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On September 30, 2020, Oasis Petroleum Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

