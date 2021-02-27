Head-To-Head Comparison: XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) versus Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) and XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Ferrari alerts:

This table compares Ferrari and XPeng’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ferrari $4.22 billion 8.67 $779.32 million $4.16 47.45 XPeng N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ferrari has higher revenue and earnings than XPeng.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.5% of Ferrari shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ferrari and XPeng’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ferrari 15.50% 34.85% 8.97% XPeng N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ferrari and XPeng, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ferrari 3 5 9 0 2.35 XPeng 1 2 6 0 2.56

Ferrari presently has a consensus price target of $211.44, indicating a potential upside of 7.13%. XPeng has a consensus price target of $56.17, indicating a potential upside of 64.68%. Given XPeng’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe XPeng is more favorable than Ferrari.

Summary

Ferrari beats XPeng on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars. In addition, the company licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods; and Ferrari World, a theme park in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates. Further, it provides direct or indirect finance and leasing services to retail clients and dealers; manages race tracks, as well as owns and manages two museums in Maranello and Modena, Italy; and develops and sells a line of apparel and accessories through its monobrand stores. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total of 44 retail Ferrari stores, including 24 franchised stores and 20 owned stores. The company also sells its products through a network of 166 authorized dealers operating 187 points of sale worldwide, as well as through its Website, store.ferrari.com. Ferrari N.V. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Maranello, Italy.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services. XPeng Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.