Head to Head Review: Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) and Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF)

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) and Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Santander and Woori Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Santander -13.21% 7.24% 0.47% Woori Financial Group 11.76% 5.45% 0.37%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.4% of Banco Santander shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of Woori Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Banco Santander shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Banco Santander and Woori Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Santander $55.14 billion 1.10 $7.30 billion $0.49 7.16 Woori Financial Group $9.18 billion 0.66 $1.62 billion $6.96 3.62

Banco Santander has higher revenue and earnings than Woori Financial Group. Woori Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banco Santander, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Banco Santander has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Woori Financial Group has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Banco Santander and Woori Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Santander 1 1 6 0 2.63 Woori Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

Banco Santander beats Woori Financial Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, used vehicle finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; various cards; debt capital market services; and insurance products. The company also provides cash, asset, and wealth management; and private banking services. In addition, it is involved in the corporate banking; treasury, risk hedging, foreign trade, confirming, custody, and investment banking activities. The company operates through a network of 11,236 branches. The company was formerly known as Banco Santander Central Hispano S.A. and changed its name to Banco Santander, S.A. in June 2007. Banco Santander, S.A. was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

About Woori Financial Group

Woori Financial Group Inc. engages in the banking, credit card, and investment banking businesses. It offers loans and deposits, and relevant services; credit card, cash services, card loans, and related services; and securities operation, sale of financial instruments, project financing, and other related activities. The company is also involved in the real estate, system software development and maintenance, financing, credit information, securities investment and others, asset securitization, and other service and credit financing businesses. It serves individual, business, and institutional customers. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

