Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.15

Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$4.15 and last traded at C$4.00, with a volume of 638457 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.80.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 target price on shares of Headwater Exploration in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 price target on shares of Headwater Exploration in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Haywood Securities increased their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.40.

Get Headwater Exploration alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.02. The company has a current ratio of 103.21, a quick ratio of 102.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of C$739.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.38.

In other news, Director Phillip R. Knoll sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.90, for a total transaction of C$40,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 323,618 shares in the company, valued at C$938,492.20.

About Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX)

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. Its principal properties include the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in the Elgin sub-basin in New Brunswick.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Headwater Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headwater Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.