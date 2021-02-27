HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Receives “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for HealthStream’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HSTM. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of HealthStream in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HealthStream from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

Get HealthStream alerts:

Shares of HSTM opened at $23.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.33. HealthStream has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $26.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.41 and its 200-day moving average is $21.42.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $61.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.08 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 4.19%. HealthStream’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that HealthStream will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in HealthStream by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in HealthStream by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 203,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in HealthStream by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in HealthStream in the 4th quarter worth about $452,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in HealthStream by 467.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 671,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,674,000 after purchasing an additional 553,493 shares in the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, competency assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.