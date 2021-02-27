HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HeidelbergCement currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

OTCMKTS:HDELY opened at $15.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.63 and a 200-day moving average of $13.86. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.48. HeidelbergCement has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $16.80.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

