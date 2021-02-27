Hercules Capital, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share (NYSE:HTGC)

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hercules Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst C. Love now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.33. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hercules Capital’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $75.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.59 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 42.72%. Hercules Capital’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.64.

Shares of NYSE:HTGC opened at $15.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Hercules Capital has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $16.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.05.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is currently 90.78%.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

