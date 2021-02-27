Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Heritage-Crystal Clean stock opened at $26.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $629.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.10, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $27.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.55 and its 200-day moving average is $18.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Heritage-Crystal Clean currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

