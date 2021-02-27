HEROcoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $37,641.00 (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 26.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One HEROcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HEROcoin has a total market cap of $1.24 million and $37,641.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded down 23.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HEROcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00052393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $334.07 or 0.00700246 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00028572 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006565 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00033537 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00059347 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00040066 BTC.

HEROcoin Profile

HEROcoin is a coin. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,225,772 coins. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HEROcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEROcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.