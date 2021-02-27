Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Stock Price Down 6.5% After Earnings Miss

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) shares were down 6.5% on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $17.93 and last traded at $18.05. Approximately 2,208,058 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 126% from the average daily volume of 979,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.31.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.06% and a negative net margin of 216.18%.

Separately, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

In other Heron Therapeutics news, COO David Leslie Szekeres sold 3,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $70,205.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $437,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 48,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 10,730 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,011,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,573,000 after purchasing an additional 139,465 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.52.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

