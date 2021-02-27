Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 472,947 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $5,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantum Capital Management increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 3,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,062.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $14.56 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $14.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.00, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.93.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HPE shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.79.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $220,028.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,622.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $147,152.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,684 shares in the company, valued at $224,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

