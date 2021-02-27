Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,292 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 0.6% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen increased their price target on Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Microsoft from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.12.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $232.38 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $246.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $231.84 and its 200-day moving average is $218.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

