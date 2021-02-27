High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) PT Raised to $14.50

High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $11.00 to $14.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on High Liner Foods from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on High Liner Foods from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get High Liner Foods alerts:

Shares of HLNFF opened at $10.08 on Thursday. High Liner Foods has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $10.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.80.

High Liner Foods Company Profile

High Liner Foods Incorporated processes and markets prepared and packaged frozen seafood products in the United States and Canada. The company provides a range of frozen seafood products, such as raw fillets and shellfishes; cooked shellfishes; and value-added products comprising sauced, glazed, breaded, and battered seafood products, as well as seafood entrÃ©es.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for High Liner Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Liner Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.