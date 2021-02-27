Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Sold by Garland Capital Management Inc.

Garland Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 57.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100,700 shares during the quarter. Highwoods Properties comprises approximately 2.5% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 13,672.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on HIW. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.56.

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $39.96 on Friday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $49.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.12.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.09). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.66%.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Further Reading: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.