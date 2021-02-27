Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)’s share price dropped 8.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.02 and last traded at $13.16. Approximately 2,578,721 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 4,392,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.38.

HIMX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Himax Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet raised Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities increased their target price on Himax Technologies from $4.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Nomura raised Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day moving average of $6.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 149.68 and a beta of 1.93.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $275.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Himax Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Himax Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Himax Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Himax Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Himax Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

