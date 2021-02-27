Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.97

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.97 and traded as low as $2.94. Hochschild Mining shares last traded at $3.13, with a volume of 14,487 shares trading hands.

HCHDF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.02.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th.

About Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF)

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells gold and silver in the Americas. It also offers dorÃ© and concentrates. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

