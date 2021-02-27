Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hollysys Automation Technologies’ earnings. Hollysys Automation Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hollysys Automation Technologies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 29.8% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $302,000. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HOLI stock opened at $15.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.69 million, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.94 and a 200-day moving average of $12.87. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.31.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

