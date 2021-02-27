Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Research Coverage Started at JMP Securities

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Tuesday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Home Point Capital currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of HMPT opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. Home Point Capital has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $13.15.

In related news, CEO William Andrew Newman sold 56,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $685,544.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,429,562.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vi L.P. Trident sold 7,047,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $85,693,720.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,118,937 shares of company stock valued at $86,566,274.

About Home Point Capital

Home Point Capital Inc operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. The company was founded in 2015 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

