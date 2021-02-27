HOQU (HQX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.44 Million

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 27th. One HOQU token can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HOQU has traded 35.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. HOQU has a total market capitalization of $257,770.98 and approximately $1.44 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00056910 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.90 or 0.00703034 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00026867 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006656 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00033841 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00059225 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00039943 BTC.

HOQU Token Profile

HOQU is a token. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io. The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HOQU Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

