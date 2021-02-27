Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company makes secured loans to development-stage companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is headquartered in Farmington, United States of America. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point lowered shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Technology Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

Horizon Technology Finance stock opened at $14.76 on Thursday. Horizon Technology Finance has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The stock has a market cap of $271.11 million, a PE ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 32,601 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 12,379 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 22,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

