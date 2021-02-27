Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) EVP Michael A. Desjardin Sells 15,944 Shares

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 15,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $1,474,501.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,554,769.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

HZNP opened at $90.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.35 and a 200 day moving average of $76.44. The company has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $23.81 and a 12 month high of $96.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. Research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,206,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,039,241,000 after buying an additional 2,653,855 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 212.1% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,662,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,132 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $658,350,000 after buying an additional 1,350,000 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,676,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,614,000 after buying an additional 1,249,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,907,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $432,166,000 after buying an additional 1,107,324 shares in the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

