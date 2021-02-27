Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $50.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hormel Foods has lagged the industry in the past six months. The company is seeing declines in its foodservice business amid COVID-19-led social distancing. During first-quarter fiscal 2021, net sales in U.S. foodservice channel fell 17% year over year. That said, management expects to witness recovery in the foodservice industry in fiscal 2021. Apart from this, the company is facing higher supply-chain costs related to the pandemic. This hurt fiscal first-quarter earnings, which fell 9%. Nevertheless, the company is impressed with growth witnessed in the International & Other unit. Notably, sales in the segment rose 13% in the quarter. Also, Hormel Foods’ focus on innovation and boosting capacity with strategic investments are yielding. With rising health consciousness, the company is focusing on growing its plant-based food options.”

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus cut Hormel Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.38.

HRL stock opened at $46.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.68. Hormel Foods has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $52.97. The company has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Steven J. Lykken acquired 6,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.97 per share, with a total value of $322,824.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,602,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,150,000 after buying an additional 626,759 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,311,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,362,000 after buying an additional 106,165 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,561,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,608,000 after buying an additional 312,630 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 200.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,199,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,747,000 after buying an additional 2,800,643 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,646,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,750,000 after buying an additional 43,661 shares during the period. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

