Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HST. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Host Hotels & Resorts from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut Host Hotels & Resorts from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.16.

NASDAQ HST opened at $16.59 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.89. Host Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 31.40 and a current ratio of 31.40. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.99 and a beta of 1.38.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.33. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 85,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 8,223 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 42,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 918,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,907,000 after purchasing an additional 215,381 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,014,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,942,000 after purchasing an additional 25,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,631,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,063 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

