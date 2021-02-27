HP (NYSE:HPQ) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.84-0.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.61. HP also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.15-3.25 EPS.

HPQ stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.97. The stock had a trading volume of 24,387,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,945,603. HP has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $30.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.81.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that HP will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.1938 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

Several equities analysts have commented on HPQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays downgraded shares of HP from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HP from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HP from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.92.

In other news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 256,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $6,165,939.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 602,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,490,476.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Claire Bramley sold 19,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $453,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 347,382 shares of company stock worth $8,319,296 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

