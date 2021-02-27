H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) PT Raised to $18.00 at Morgan Stanley

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.40% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.80.

Shares of HRB stock opened at $19.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. H&R Block has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $21.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.97 and a 200 day moving average of $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.75 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 379.12%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that H&R Block will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II bought 3,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $49,815.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,208,759.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRB. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 804,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,766,000 after buying an additional 215,278 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 91,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 33,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 75,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 8,184 shares during the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

