HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) (LON:HSBA) PT Set at GBX 330 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) (LON:HSBA) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HSBA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 510 ($6.66) price objective on HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 410.67 ($5.37).

Shares of LON HSBA opened at GBX 426.20 ($5.57) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £86.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 405.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 362.56. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 541.50 ($7.07).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%. HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.91%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

