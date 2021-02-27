Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target Raised to $17.25

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $16.25 to $17.25 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stephens lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.24.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $15.34 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.24%.

In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $1,027,272.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,838,629.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $2,716,400.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 425,499 shares in the company, valued at $6,684,589.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 149,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 79,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

