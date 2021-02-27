Hurricane Energy (LON:HUR) Shares Gap Down to $3.70

Hurricane Energy plc (LON:HUR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.70 ($0.05), but opened at GBX 3.51 ($0.05). Hurricane Energy shares last traded at GBX 3.81 ($0.05), with a volume of 31,828,869 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.36. The company has a market capitalization of £73.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.53, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

About Hurricane Energy (LON:HUR)

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops oil from fractured basement reservoirs. The company has a portfolio of contiguous offshore licenses on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, West of Shetland. Its producing oil fields include Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licenses focuses on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and assets comprise Lancaster, Whirlwind, Lincoln, Halifax, and Warwick.

