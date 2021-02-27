i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IIIV shares. Stephens started coverage on i3 Verticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded i3 Verticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.20. The company had a trading volume of 132,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,072. i3 Verticals has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $35.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -830.00, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $44.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.48 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. On average, research analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David M. Wilds sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $10,840,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 270,636 shares in the company, valued at $7,334,235.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Bertke sold 3,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $100,799.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $38,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 432,120 shares of company stock valued at $11,778,061 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 72,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in i3 Verticals during the third quarter worth about $623,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in i3 Verticals during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 228,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

