Iberdrola (BME:IBE) PT Set at €13.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) has been assigned a €13.00 ($15.29) price target by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on Iberdrola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group set a €13.20 ($15.53) price target on Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.20 ($13.18) price target on Iberdrola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Iberdrola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €12.05 ($14.17).

Iberdrola has a 52-week low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 52-week high of €7.30 ($8.59).

