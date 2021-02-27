IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.75.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IBIBF shares. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of IBI Group from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Acumen Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of IBI Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of IBI Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

IBI Group stock opened at $7.22 on Friday. IBI Group has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $7.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.83.

IBI Group Company Profile

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

