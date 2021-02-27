iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for iCAD’s FY2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ICAD. Zacks Investment Research lowered iCAD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on iCAD in a research report on Thursday. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on iCAD from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on iCAD from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on iCAD in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.83.

NASDAQ ICAD opened at $18.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $425.14 million, a PE ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. iCAD has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $19.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.89.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 55.84% and a negative net margin of 67.61%. Research analysts predict that iCAD will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 18,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total transaction of $210,541.20. Following the sale, the president now owns 172,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,176.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R. Scott Areglado sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,665 shares of company stock worth $650,541 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of iCAD during the 3rd quarter worth about $320,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in iCAD during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iCAD during the third quarter worth approximately $307,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in iCAD by 621.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in iCAD by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 10,451 shares during the period. 44.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which offers automated, consistent, and standardized reporting tool used for mammogram.

